New Climate-Related Project for Adam McKay as Comedy Takes a Backseat

Summary: Succession creator Adam McKay has decided to step away from his star-studded serial killer comedy, Average Height, Average Build, which was set to debut on Netflix. Instead, McKay has chosen to focus on a climate-related project, aligning with his long-standing activism and concerns about the climate emergency. The decision has led Netflix to cancel the comedy altogether.

Adam McKay has been vocal about the dangers of the climate crisis, and he aims to channel his talent and influence into raising awareness through his directorial projects. This commitment has led to the shelving of Average Height, Average Build, which had garnered much excitement due to its stellar cast and satirical script.

While it is commendable that McKay is prioritizing more worthy goals, it is unfortunate that the comedy will not be given a second chance with a different director. The film was set to explore a unique premise, with Robert Pattinson portraying a serial killer who employs Amy Adams’ lobbyist character to help him change the law and avoid punishment. Robert Downey Jr. was also set to star as a retired cop obsessed with solving unsolved cases.

McKay’s previous film, Don’t Look Up, released in 2021, delved into the challenges faced climate whistleblowers and the marginalization of their voices. Additionally, McKay’s Yellow Dot Studios, a non-profit organization, focuses on leveraging viral media to raise awareness about the climate emergency.

While the cancellation of Average Height, Average Build is a loss for comedy enthusiasts, it is indicative of McKay’s dedication to bringing attention to critical and urgent global issues. By shifting his focus to a climate-related project, McKay has the potential to further amplify the discourse around the climate crisis and catalyze change through his storytelling abilities.