Netflix Unveils Squid Game: The Challenge, a Reality Competition Series Based on the Hit Korean Drama

Netflix has given fans a first glimpse of Squid Game: The Challenge, a thrilling reality competition series inspired the popular Korean dystopian drama, Squid Game. The show promises to be the “biggest competition ever” with a prize of $4.56 million up for grabs.

In The Challenge, 456 players from all around the world will go head-to-head in a series of games reminiscent of those seen in the original Squid Game. The sets and challenges featured in the trailer mirror the intense atmosphere of the drama series. However, there are some noticeable differences in gameplay. For instance, contestants are surprised a twist where they have to vote out two people, a deviation from the original storyline.

While The Challenge is a non-fatal version of Squid Game’s format, controversy has already arisen amidst allegations made contestants. Several participants shared their experiences with The Sun, claiming that they were treated poorly and subjected to “torture” during the Red Light-Green Light challenge. They alleged having to endure freezing temperatures for hours, leaving some unable to move their feet and others crawling. It was even reported that one contestant had to be carried out on a stretcher.

Netflix and the show’s producers have vehemently denied these claims, asserting that while the weather conditions were indeed cold, there were no serious injuries. The official description of The Challenge states that players will face new additions to the games, putting their strategies, alliances, and character to the test as they compete and are gradually eliminated.

The Challenge, a 10-episode series, is produced Studio Lambert, known for the controversial U.K. series Naked Attraction, and The Garden. Squid Game: The Challenge promises to deliver a gripping and intense competition that will captivate audiences just as its predecessor did.

