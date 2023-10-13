Netflix’s Squid Game Reality Show to Premiere on November 22

Netflix’s highly anticipated reality show adaptation of the hit Korean drama series “Squid Game” is set to premiere on November 22, just in time for Thanksgiving. Titled “Squid Game: The Challenge,” the 10-episode series will feature more than 450 contestants participating in events inspired the original TV show, along with some new challenges. While there won’t be any bloodshed, the winner will receive a grand prize of $4.56 million, making it the largest reality show payout ever.

Fans of the original series can expect to see familiar elements in the reality show adaptation, including the creepy “red light, green light” doll and contestant costumes. The shot compositions and framing choices will also evoke the dystopian atmosphere of the drama.

Interestingly, the filming of “Squid Game: The Challenge” made headlines for the extreme conditions contestants endured. Some players faced health emergencies due to exposure to freezing temperatures during one of the challenges. Producer of the reality show revealed that despite the risk of hypothermia, contestants were determined to stay as long as possible for a chance at winning the substantial prize money. However, not everyone emerged victorious, with some leaving the competition in tears.

The popularity of the original “Squid Game” series, currently Netflix’s most-watched show of all time, makes the adaptation of the reality show a natural progression. As viewers eagerly await the second season of the drama, the reality show will provide an opportunity to engage with the intense and dramatic world of “Squid Game” once again.

