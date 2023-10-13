Squid Game: The Challenge Set to Debut on Netflix

Netflix has announced that “Squid Game: The Challenge,” a reality show based on the hit series Squid Game, will premiere on November 22nd. In this show, 456 participants will compete against each other for a grand prize of $4.56 million. With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, it is anticipated that many families in the US will gather around their screens to watch the thrilling competition.

Following the enormous success of Squid Game when it was released in 2021, it comes as no surprise that Netflix has capitalized on its popularity. However, the lead-up to the show’s release has been marred reports of medical issues on set, prompting the company to defend itself. Despite these challenges, anticipation is high for “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

In addition to the reality show, Netflix has also introduced other Squid Game experiences to engage its audience. They have launched Squid Game: The Trials, an immersive experience in Los Angeles, and Squid Game Virtuals, a VR experience available at selected Sandbox VR locations. Furthermore, Netflix has plans to open retail destinations in 2025 and is likely to incorporate real-world tie-ins related to Squid Game in these stores.

Fans of the original Squid Game series will be pleased to know that a second season is in the works. Although the release date has not yet been announced, the show has unveiled new cast members, heightening excitement for what lies ahead. Netflix continues to find innovative ways to keep audiences entertained and engaged through its expanding Squid Game universe.

Sources:

– Jay Peters (The Verge)