New Conditions on Squid Game: The Challenge Revealed Contestant

A contestant on Squid Game: The Challenge recently opened up about the behind-the-scenes conditions of the show, shedding light on an uncomfortable aspect that viewers were not aware of. According to Entertainment Weekly, lip balm was notably absent from the contestants’ provided toiletries, leading to some creative improvisation.

After the players arrived at the dorm, they were given a small bag of toiletries that included toothpaste, a toothbrush, and hand sanitizer. However, one essential item was missing – lip balm. The lack of lip balm had a significant impact on the contestants, as many relied on it for lip moisturization. In order to find a substitute, they resorted to using lubricated condoms as a temporary solution.

Contestant 301, known as Trey Plutnicki, confirmed the unexpected reality of the situation, stating, “Yeah, that’s 100 percent real.” While some contestants attempted to make use of this unconventional lip lubricant, it quickly became apparent that it was not a practical solution.

Fortunately, the production staff eventually addressed the issue and provided the contestants with real lip balm tins, putting an end to the uncomfortable reliance on condoms. However, it remains an experience that the contestants would probably prefer to forget.

Plutnicki also revealed an amusing incident related to the lip balm. He had intended to keep his chapstick as a memento from the show but accidentally kept it in his pocket during the Glass Bridge game. As a result, he had to give it to someone last minute and asked them to return it to him, as it had his number on it. Unfortunately, he was eliminated from the game, and the chances of getting it back were slim.

Squid Game: The Challenge continues to captivate audiences on Netflix, with the second part of the competition set to be released on December 6th. While the use of condoms as lip balm is certainly an unconventional aspect, it sheds light on the challenging conditions that the contestants faced during the show.

