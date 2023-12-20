Adam Sandler Transforms in Netflix’s Sci-Fi Film “Spaceman”

Netflix has released a teaser for its upcoming sci-fi film, “Spaceman,” featuring a never-before-seen side of actor Adam Sandler. Known for his comedic and dramatic roles, Sandler takes on a new avatar in this Johan Renck directorial. In the teaser, he is seen donning a spacesuit and exploring an alien planet.

While the teaser doesn’t give away much about the plot, Netflix has shared some key details that are sure to pique the interest of viewers eagerly awaiting the film’s release in 2024. “Spaceman” is adapted from the 2017 novel “Spaceman of Bohemia” Czech author Jaroslav Kalfař.

The story revolves around Jakub Procházka, an orphaned Czech astronaut played Sandler, who embarks on a mission to outer space. During his journey, Jakub encounters an extraterrestrial creature that takes refuge in his spaceship. When he returns to Earth after months of isolation, Jakub finds his marriage falling apart. However, he receives unexpected assistance from an ancient creature named Hanuš, voiced Paul Dano, as he tries to mend his relationship with his wife Lenka, portrayed Carey Mulligan.

This film marks a departure for Sandler, as it delves into the complexities of a troubled relationship against the backdrop of space exploration. Director Johan Renck wanted to showcase a different side of Sandler, stating that the actor is not only funny and sweet but also intelligent and profound.

In addition to the talented cast of Sandler, Mulligan, and Dano, the film also features Kunal Nayyar as technician Peter and Isabella Rossellini as Commissioner Tuma. Renck, known for his work on “Chernobyl,” directs the project, with Colby Day handling the screenplay.

“Spaceman” is scheduled for release on Netflix on March 1, 2024. Filming began in April 2021 in New York City and concluded in July 2021 in the Czech Republic. The teaser, although brief, gives viewers a glimpse of Sandler’s captivating performance in the film.

Get ready to see a whole new side of Adam Sandler as he ventures into the realm of science fiction and delivers a compelling performance in “Spaceman.”