Netflix’s Senna Biopic Series Reveals Full Cast and Filming Locations

Netflix’s highly-anticipated Senna biopic series has announced its full cast, adding to the previously-announced lead actors Gabriel Leone and Kaya Scodelario. Joining them are Alice Wegmann, Camila Márdila, Christian Malheiros, Gabriel Louchard, Hugo Bonemer, Julia Foti, Marco Ricca, Pâmela Tomé, and Susana Ribeiro. In addition, Scodelario, along with Matt Mella, Arnaud Viard, Joe Hurst, Johannes Heinrichs, Keisuke Hoashi, Leon Ockenden, Patrick Kennedy, Richard Clothier, Steven Mackintosh, and Tom Mannion will also be part of the series.

The production of the miniseries, which is one of Netflix’s biggest in Brazil, has just arrived in the country. Filming is taking place in São Paulo and Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro. The series has already filmed in Argentina and Uruguay and will proceed to the UK after completing filming in Brazil. The large-scale production aims to give audiences a comprehensive depiction of the life and career of Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna.

The Senna biopic series will consist of six episodes, offering a unique portrayal of Senna’s journey of overcoming obstacles, experiencing ups and downs, and facing both joy and sorrow. Asif Kapadia’s 2010 documentary on the F1 star won Best Documentary at the BAFTAs.

Vicente Amorim serves as the showrunner for the series, while Julia Rezende takes on the role of director. With the full cast now announced and filming in progress, fans can eagerly anticipate the release of this highly-anticipated series.

