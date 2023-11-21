New Animated Series Takes Scott Pilgrim in a Bold Direction

When Netflix announced that they were creating an animated version of Scott Pilgrim, fans were left wondering how the story would evolve in this new medium. While the original comics and live-action film shared the same storyline of a slacker navigating his girlfriend’s romantic history, the new series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, takes a completely different approach.

In the first episode, Takes Off maintains the familiar animated style and premise, with Scott Pilgrim (voiced Michael Cera) encountering Ramona (voiced Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and battling her seven evil exes. However, everything changes after Scott loses his first fight against Matthew Patel. He is then transported through a mysterious vegan portal, leaving everyone clueless about his whereabouts.

This intriguing divergence sets the stage for a series of unexpected events. Matthew gains confidence and ascends to the top of the League of Evil Exes, while Knives pursues a career in songwriting alongside Scott’s bandmate Stephen. Ramona becomes a detective, tirelessly investigating potential suspects in Scott’s disappearance.

By removing Scott from the equation for a significant portion of the series, Takes Off delves deeper into the lives of other characters. Ramona’s character receives significant development, addressing her past mistakes and offering apologies. Even characters like the Katayanagi twins, who played minor roles in the film, are given compelling story arcs. Gideon, the main antagonist, even becomes a sympathetic figure in certain moments.

Throughout the series, Takes Off embraces meta elements, with characters cosplaying as other characters and even a screenplay within the show that bears resemblance to the original Scott Pilgrim movie. This self-awareness allows for a fresh analysis of the characters’ decisions and themes of self-acceptance found in the franchise.

While Takes Off may not be the ideal starting point for newcomers, it offers a thrilling and surprising experience for longtime fans. By remixing the familiar story instead of retelling it, the series breathes new life into the Scott Pilgrim universe. With its visually striking animation and thought-provoking twists, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a must-watch for fans craving a fresh take on a beloved tale.

FAQ

Does Scott Pilgrim Takes Off follow the same story as the books and movie?

No, the animated series takes the original story as a starting point and diverges significantly from the source material.

Is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off a good entry point for newcomers?

While it offers a unique and intriguing storyline, the series is best enjoyed those familiar with the Scott Pilgrim franchise.

Are there any major changes to the characters in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

Yes, the series provides in-depth character development for many of the supporting characters, shedding new light on their motivations and past actions.