Miss Netflix’s Sandman? Watch Tom Sturridge and Mason Alexander Park’s MCM London panel while we wait for season 2

Today marks a significant milestone for fans of The Sandman universe as it celebrates its 35th anniversary since the release of its very first issue. To make this occasion even more special, Netflix has announced that the highly anticipated second season of their hit series, The Sandman, is back in production in London.

To commemorate the exciting news, Netflix has released a captivating behind-the-scenes photo of the production, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come. While we eagerly await the arrival of season 2, Neil Gaiman, the creator of The Sandman, has penned a heartfelt letter to the fans, tracing the incredible journey of the series from its humble beginnings three decades ago to its present glory.

Renowned show runner Allan Heinberg, along with a dedicated team of talented individuals both in front of and behind the camera, are working tirelessly to bring these remarkable stories to life on an unprecedented scale. The second season promises to take viewers on an extraordinary journey, traveling from Destiny’s captivating garden to the depths of Hell, and from the enchanting Heart of the Dreaming to historical settings such as Ancient Greece and revolutionary France. Gaiman hints that the season will transport us to places that even he cannot fully fathom, leaving audiences in awe of the creative vision unfolding onscreen.

While we may have to exercise our patience a little longer before we can indulge in the next installment of The Sandman, it’s undoubtedly worth the wait. The show’s return to production is an encouraging sign that we can look forward to another immersive and unforgettable season.

In the meantime, for those craving a Sandman fix, Netflix suggests tuning into Tom Sturridge and Mason Alexander Park’s MCM London panel. This insightful conversation offers a glimpse into the thoughts and experiences of the talented individuals who bring these beloved characters to life.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as we eagerly await the return of The Sandman on our Netflix accounts.