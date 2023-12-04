New Film Starring Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr. No Longer Moving Forward

An upcoming film that was set to feature the dynamic duo of Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr. has unfortunately hit a roadblock. Director Adam McKay’s project titled “Average Height, Average Build” was in the works for Netflix, but recent reports suggest that it has been canceled.

In light of this setback, McKay will be shifting his focus to a new film centered around the pressing issue of climate change. While details about the untitled project are still scarce, it’s evident that McKay is determined to tackle important and timely subjects through his films.

“Average Height, Average Build” had garnered significant attention, primarily due to its star-studded cast. Alongside Pattinson and Downey, the film was set to feature the talented Amy Adams. The plot revolved around a serial killer played Pattinson, who partners with a lobbyist (Adams) to advocate for changes in laws that would facilitate his criminal activities. Downey, on the other hand, was set to portray a retired cop engaged in a thrilling cat and mouse chase with Pattinson’s character.

Adam McKay is no stranger to critical acclaim, having directed celebrated films like the Anchorman series, Step Brothers, and The Big Short. His more recent works include Vice and Don’t Look Up, the latter of which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

While the cancellation of “Average Height, Average Build” is undoubtedly disappointing, fans of Pattinson and Downey can take solace in their impressive filmographies. Pattinson, who rose to fame playing Edward in the Twilight series, has since delivered powerful performances in movies like The Lighthouse, The Devil All the Time, and the highly anticipated upcoming film, The Batman. Downey, known for his portrayal of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has also been branching out with roles in films such as Oppenheimer.

News of the cancellation may come as a blow to followers of these talented actors, but it serves as a reminder that the film industry can be unpredictable and subject to changes. Despite this setback, both Pattinson and Downey continue to explore diverse and challenging roles, captivating audiences with their remarkable talent.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why was “Average Height, Average Build” canceled?

Unfortunately, the specific reasons for the cancellation of the film have not been disclosed. However, it is not uncommon for projects in the film industry to face unexpected challenges and undergo changes.

2. What is Adam McKay’s new film about?

Details about McKay’s new film revolving around climate change are still scarce. However, given McKay’s track record of delivering thought-provoking and socially relevant films, it can be expected that the new project will tackle the subject matter in a compelling and impactful manner.

3. Are there any other upcoming projects for Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr.?

Yes, both actors have a lineup of exciting projects. Robert Pattinson will be lending his voice to the English dub of The Boy and the Heron and will star in the upcoming film Mickey 17 from acclaimed director Bong Joon-ho. Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. recently appeared in Oppenheimer and continues to explore diverse roles outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.