Netflix’s “Neon” Explores Friendship and Ambition in the Music Industry

Netflix’s new series “Neon,” created Shea Serrano and Max Searle, follows a group of best friends in their early 20s as they leave their small town in Florida and head to Miami to pursue their dreams. The show centers around reggaeton music and explores themes of friendship, determination, and the challenges of the modern-day music industry.

The series opens with Ness, an aspiring talent manager, speeding along a highway with her friends Santi, a rising reggaeton artist, and Felix, Santi’s creative director. After years of dreaming, they have managed to set up a lunch meeting with a record label executive and take the leap to move to Miami. However, things don’t go as planned once they arrive in the energetic coastal city.

Throughout the eight-episode first season, the trio faces humbling experiences, setbacks, and disillusionment. The series tackles subjects such as the importance of reggaeton to the Latino community, sexism and nepotism in the music industry, financial struggles, and the complexities of balancing personal goals with lifelong friendships.

“Neon” showcases the vulnerability and boldness required to make dreams come true. It highlights the resilience needed to pick oneself up after being disrespected and emphasizes the determination that separates those who succeed from those who give up on their ambitions.

Aside from its compelling themes, “Neon” also explores the deep bonds of friendship. Even amidst disagreements and differences, the love among the old friends remains evident. The series also delves into the loneliness that comes with pursuing dreams when the people you trust the most are no longer your side.

While some storylines in “Neon” border on the absurd, and certain aspects of the show require suspension of disbelief, the performances the core cast and the incorporation of Spanish and English dialogue create an enjoyable viewing experience. The show’s music, produced Tainy, Lex Borrero, and Ivan Rodriguez, further immerses the audience in the vibrant world of reggaeton music.

“Neon” premiered on Netflix on October 19 and offers an entertaining and insightful look into the world of aspiring artists and their pursuit of success in the music industry.

