New York Court Hearing Coincides with Critics Choice Documentary Awards Gala

On November 13th, I am set to attend a Court hearing in New York. However, that is not the only event I am looking forward to. The night before the hearing, I will also be attending the much-anticipated Critics Choice Association (CCA) Gala and Awards Ceremony.

The CCA recently unveiled the nominees for the Eighth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards (CCDA), and winners will be announced during the Gala Event on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This prestigious occasion will take place at The Edison Ballroom in Manhattan, a fitting venue for such an esteemed event.

Renowned actor and standup comedian Wyatt Cenac will be hosting the ceremony for the second consecutive year. With his comedic talent and charm, Cenac is sure to add a lively atmosphere to the evening, celebrating the best in documentary filmmaking.

For those unable to attend in person, fear not. The Critics Choice Documentary Awards will be live-streamed, allowing viewers all around the world to join in on the excitement. The event will be accessible via Facebook, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter). Make sure to visit the Critics Choice Association website at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, for the viewing links.

Among the highly anticipated categories is “Best Science/Nature Documentary,” which features an array of fascinating films ranging from exploration of wildlife to revealing truths about the environment. From Abramorama’s “32 Sounds” to Gravitas Ventures’ “Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West,” each documentary offers a unique perspective and captivating storytelling.

So, as I prepare for my Court hearing, I am also eagerly getting ready to attend the Critics Choice Association Gala and Awards Ceremony. It promises to be a memorable night celebrating the exceptional achievements in documentary filmmaking that shed light on the wonders of our world.

