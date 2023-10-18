Netflix Sees Subscriber Gains and Raises Prices as Crackdown on Password Sharing Pays Off

Netflix announced in a shareholder letter that it has gained nearly 8.8 million subscribers worldwide during the July-September period, exceeding industry analysts’ projections. This growth is attributed to the streaming giant’s crackdown on password sharing, which has encouraged former freeloaders to become paying customers. To further increase its revenue, Netflix has decided to raise the price of its most expensive streaming plan in the US $2 to $23 per month, a 10% increase. The lowest-priced, ad-free streaming plan will also see a $2 bump to $12 per month. However, the $15.50 per month price for Netflix’s most popular streaming option in the US will remain unchanged.

Despite labor disputes and strikes within the entertainment industry, Netflix has been able to sustain its growth utilizing its backlog of finished TV series and movies. Additionally, the company’s decision to end password sharing has prompted more viewers who were watching for free to sign up for their own accounts. Current subscribers can still share their accounts with someone outside their household, but at a higher monthly fee.

Netflix’s success in curbing password sharing has now allowed management to explore other revenue streams. One such avenue is the introduction of a low-priced option that includes advertising. Although the advertising potential of Netflix has yet to be fully realized, analysts believe that the personal information the company has gathered can be invaluable for targeted advertising. As advertisers recognize this potential, they may increase their spending on the platform.

Overall, Netflix’s subscriber growth has been strong in 2021, already surpassing the total number of subscribers added in the previous year. However, analysts acknowledge that further growth may be constrained market penetration and affordability. Nevertheless, the company’s financial performance has exceeded expectations, with a 20% increase in earnings compared to the previous year.

