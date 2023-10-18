Netflix Sees Surge in Subscriber Growth and Raises Prices

Netflix has reported a significant increase in subscribers during the summer months, surpassing expectations of industry analysts. This growth is believed to be a result of the streaming service’s efforts to crack down on password sharing, converting non-paying users into paid customers.

To further boost revenue, Netflix has also announced a price increase for its most expensive streaming service, raising it $2 to $23 per month in the U.S., a 10% increase. The ad-free streaming plan will also see a $2 bump, bringing it to $12 per month. However, the popular $15.50 per month streaming option and the $7 monthly plan with intermittent commercials will remain unchanged.

During the July-September period, Netflix gained nearly 8.8 million subscribers worldwide, more than triple the number from the same period last year. This brings Netflix’s total worldwide subscriber count to approximately 247 million, exceeding analysts’ projections. The company’s financial performance also exceeded expectations, with a 20% increase in earnings and an 8% increase in revenue compared to the previous year.

Netflix’s stock price surged more than 10% in after-hours trading following the announcement of these quarterly numbers. The company’s success comes at a time when the streaming industry is becoming increasingly competitive, putting financial strain on many households.

Although Netflix has already added over 16 million subscribers in the first nine months of this year, surpassing last year’s total, it still falls short of the 36 million additional subscribers gained in 2020. Analysts believe that future subscriber growth may not reach the levels seen in previous years due to market saturation and affordability concerns.

