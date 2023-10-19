Netflix Exceeds Projections for Subscriber Gains and Raises Prices

Netflix has reported remarkable subscriber gains in the summer months, surpassing industry analysts’ expectations. This growth can be attributed to their crackdown on password sharing, effectively converting freeloaders into paying customers. Furthermore, the company is looking to generate even more revenue increasing the prices of its streaming services.

The most expensive streaming service offered Netflix will now cost $23 per month, which is a 10% increase. Simultaneously, the lowest-priced, ad-free streaming plan will see a $2 bump to $12 per month. On the other hand, the price of Netflix’s most popular streaming option, at $15.50 per month, will remain unchanged. Additionally, Netflix has raised its prices for subscribers in the UK and France.

This strategy seems to be paying off, as Netflix has welcomed approximately 8.8 million new subscribers worldwide during the July-September period. This figure is more than three times the number anticipated industry experts.

By cracking down on password sharing, Netflix is effectively encouraging users to become paying customers, ensuring that their services are utilized those who are willing to invest in their vast library of content. The price increases act as an additional driver for revenue, allowing Netflix to continue investing in the production of original shows and movies, which have proven to be a major draw for subscribers.

Overall, Netflix’s strong subscriber gains and price hikes signal the company’s increasing dominance in the streaming industry and its ability to convert freeloaders into valuable paying customers.

Definitions:

– Password sharing: The practice of sharing login credentials for a streaming service account among multiple individuals.

– Revenue: The total income generated a company through its business activities.

Sources:

– Original article: Provided user.

– Definitions: Written the assistant.