New Season of ‘Outer Banks’ to Begin Filming in Wilmington

Netflix’s hit series ‘Outer Banks’ is set to begin filming its highly anticipated fourth season in Wilmington, North Carolina. The production crews are scheduled to arrive next week and will shoot scenes for the show until early December.

The coastal city of Wilmington has quickly become a popular destination for film and television productions due to its picturesque scenery and talented local crew base. ‘Outer Banks’ has a special connection to the area, as the show’s director and writers have ties to southeastern North Carolina. This familiarity with the region lends an authentic feel to the show’s portrayal of the Carolina coast.

The upcoming season of ‘Outer Banks’ promises more thrilling adventures for the Pogues, a group of rebellious teenagers on the run from authorities and searching for buried treasure. The show has gained a dedicated fan base since its debut during the Covid-19 pandemic and has catapulted its young cast members to stardom.

As the cameras start rolling, the production is seeking background and extra roles to bring the world of ‘Outer Banks’ to life. From beachgoers to bartenders, fishermen to school kids, there are opportunities for locals to be a part of the show’s magic.

While the recent strikes in the film industry temporarily halted production, ‘Outer Banks’ is one of the first scripted projects to resume filming in the area. The end of the strikes has provided a boost to the local entertainment industry, allowing productions to proceed and providing opportunities for local talent to shine.

As the fourth season of ‘Outer Banks’ wraps up filming in Wilmington, the cast and crew will return to their homebase in Charleston, South Carolina. Until then, fans can eagerly anticipate another thrilling chapter in the lives of the Pogues.

