The Onmyoji Novels Baku Yumemakura Come to Life in New Netflix Anime

Netflix is bringing the popular Japanese novels, Onmyoji, Baku Yumemakura, to life in an anime adaptation. The novels delve into the world of onmyoji, a traditional form of divination, and revolve around the protagonist, Abe no Seimei. Seimei, who lived during the Heian period of Japan, was a renowned master of onmyoji and his reputation extended beyond Japan, influencing folklore in China as well.

The anime series will follow the novels and explore the stories surrounding the legendary onmyoji. Abe no Seimei and his partner, Minamoto no Hiromasa, operate as a supernatural detective agency and oracle service. The Netflix adaptation will expand on the narratives created Yumemakura, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the fascinating world of onmyoji.

Set to stream on Netflix starting November 28, the Onmyoji anime is directed Soubi Yamamoto and written Natsu Hashimoto and Yuiko Kato. Fans of the novels and those curious about the mystical arts of onmyoji will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in this captivating animated series.

Stay tuned for more io9 news on upcoming releases from Marvel, Star Wars, Star Trek, and the future of the DC Universe on both film and television. Additionally, find out all you need to know about the future of Doctor Who. The world of entertainment awaits!

Definitions:

– Onmyoji: A traditional Japanese practice of divination that involves supernatural abilities and knowledge of Yin-Yang principles.

– Anime: A style of animation that originated in Japan and is characterized its distinctive art and storytelling techniques.

Source: The source article has no URL provided.