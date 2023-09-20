Netflix Shares First Trailer for Onimusha Anime

Netflix has released the first trailer for its highly anticipated Onimusha anime series. The trailer, which was unveiled one week before the Drop 01 animation showcase, surprised fans with its introduction of the anime’s protagonist, Miyamoto Musashi. The character is based on the likeness of the late Japanese screen legend Toshiro Mifune.

Directed Shinya Sugai (Dragon’s Dogma) and Takashi Miike (13 Assassins), Onimusha follows Musashi’s journey as a renowned swordsman and strategist. He is on a covert mission to deliver a mystical artifact called the “Oni Gauntlet” across a country plagued poverty and political turmoil.

While the trailer doesn’t reveal much about the plot, it offers a glimpse into the series’ action-packed sequences accompanied a dynamic rock ‘n roll soundtrack. Fans were also thrilled to learn that the character designs for Onimusha were created the late Kim Jung Gi, a prolific Korean illustrator who sadly passed away in 2022.

Kim had previously worked on various projects, including variant covers for Marvel’s Civil War II and anniversary illustrations for League of Legends. He was also collaborating with Akira creator Katsuhiro Otomo on an undisclosed project.

The Onimusha anime is slated to premiere on Netflix on November 2, where fans will finally be able to experience the captivating world of Musashi and the thrilling adventures that await him.

