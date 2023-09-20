Netflix Releases Trailer for Onimusha Anime

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its highly-anticipated Onimusha anime, which is set to begin streaming on November 2. The show will center around the character Musashi Miyamoto from Onimusha: Blade Warriors. Directed Takashi Miike, known for his work on violent movies, the series promises intense, realistic action as Musashi battles evil in a poverty-stricken land. The character’s appearance is based on Toshiro Mifune, a renowned Japanese actor who starred in Akira Kurosawa films.

Netflix first announced its plans for the Onimusha adaptation last year. Described as an immersive experience using cutting-edge animation technology, the show will feature 3D CGI characters and hand-drawn backgrounds for stunning visuals. The Onimusha series was originally developed Capcom, with the first game, Onimusha: Warlords, releasing in 2001.

Netflix is also gearing up for its virtual showcase, Drop 01, on September 27, which will celebrate the best of its genre animation series. The event will feature the first three episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne, with a promotional poster teasing the reveal of other shows, including one related to Capcom—likely referring to Onimusha.

As fans eagerly await the premiere of the Onimusha anime, they can catch a glimpse of what to expect in the trailer released Netflix. With its gripping storyline, breathtaking animation, and the renowned talent involved, this anime promises to be a thrilling and visually stunning addition to Netflix’s lineup.

Definitions:

– Onimusha: A popular video game series developed Capcom.

– Musashi Miyamoto: A character from Onimusha: Blade Warriors.

– Takashi Miike: A Japanese filmmaker known for directing violent movies.

– Toshiro Mifune: A globally recognized Japanese actor who starred in Akira Kurosawa films.

– Edo period: A historical period in Japan, lasting from 1603 to 1868, characterized its isolationist policies and the growth of its cities.

– Genma: The main antagonists of the Onimusha series, demonic creatures that threaten the land.

– CGI: Computer-generated imagery.