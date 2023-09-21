Netflix Announces Anime Adaptation of Onimusha Video Game Franchise

Netflix has revealed that the long-dormant Onimusha video game franchise will be getting an anime adaptation. The first trailer for the upcoming series showcases impressive samurai swordplay and stunning Japanese landscapes.

The anime will follow the story of warrior Musashi Miyamoto, a historical figure who made his first appearance in the Onimusha: Blade Warriors video game in 2003. Inspired actor Toshiro Mifune, known for his roles in Akira Kurosawa films such as Seven Samurai and Yojimbo, this version of Miyamoto embarks on a secret mission that spans the country of Japan.

The character of Musashi Miyamoto will be voiced acclaimed actor Akio Ōtsuka, who is recognized for his work in Metal Gear Solid, Ghost in the Shell, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Notably, he has also provided the voice for Oda Nobunaga in several Onimusha games.

The direction of the series is in the hands of Takashi Miike, renowned for his stylish action movies like Ichi the Killer and Blade of the Immortal. The official description of the show promises an intense and action-packed series, showcasing Musashi’s blade as it fights against evil in a land plagued poverty.

Fans can catch a glimpse of Miyamoto’s journey in the Onimusha anime via the recently released trailer on Netflix. The complete series will be available for streaming from November 2, 2023.

Source: Official Netflix Press Release