Netflix’s “One Piece” Showrunner Expresses Interest in Live-Action Adaptation of “Spy x Family” Manga

Steve Maeda, the showrunner for Netflix’s “One Piece,” has expressed his desire to adapt Tatsuya Endo’s “Spy x Family” manga into a live-action series. The manga, set in a Cold War-esque period of counterintelligence warfare, follows Twilight, a skilled spy who adopts a daughter and fakes a marriage in order to fulfill his latest assignment.

Twilight, operating under the alias Loid Forger, must get close to a neighboring politician, unknowingly involving himself with a wife, Yor, who is secretly an assassin called the Thorn Princess, and a daughter, Anya, who can read minds. Maeda revealed his interest in adapting “Spy x Family” while speaking to Comicbook.com and expressed his love for the series.

However, Maeda acknowledged the challenges of translating anime and manga into live-action projects. He stated that while there are many wonderful stories in this medium, it has been difficult to successfully crossover into live-action. Nonetheless, he expressed his excitement at the potential of seeing more manga and anime titles adapted for live-action.

While a live-action adaptation of “Spy x Family” may not be in the works, Netflix has been investing in anime live-action adaptations, including films such as “Kingdom” and “Rurouni Kenshin,” as well as upcoming projects like “Yu Yu Hakusho” and a new adaptation of “Death Note” the creators of “Stranger Things.” The second season of the “Spy x Family” anime premiered on October 7th, and a movie, “Spy x Family CODE: White,” is set to release in Japanese theaters on December 22nd.

