Netflix’s “One Piece” Showrunner Expresses Interest in Live-Action Adaptation of “Spy x Family” Manga

Netflix’s “One Piece” Showrunner Expresses Interest in Live-Action Adaptation of “Spy x Family” Manga

Netflix News
Betty Davis

Steve Maeda, the showrunner for Netflix’s “One Piece,” has expressed his desire to adapt Tatsuya Endo’s “Spy x Family” manga into a live-action series. The manga, set in a Cold War-esque period of counterintelligence warfare, follows Twilight, a skilled spy who adopts a daughter and fakes a marriage in order to fulfill his latest assignment.

Twilight, operating under the alias Loid Forger, must get close to a neighboring politician, unknowingly involving himself with a wife, Yor, who is secretly an assassin called the Thorn Princess, and a daughter, Anya, who can read minds. Maeda revealed his interest in adapting “Spy x Family” while speaking to Comicbook.com and expressed his love for the series.

However, Maeda acknowledged the challenges of translating anime and manga into live-action projects. He stated that while there are many wonderful stories in this medium, it has been difficult to successfully crossover into live-action. Nonetheless, he expressed his excitement at the potential of seeing more manga and anime titles adapted for live-action.

While a live-action adaptation of “Spy x Family” may not be in the works, Netflix has been investing in anime live-action adaptations, including films such as “Kingdom” and “Rurouni Kenshin,” as well as upcoming projects like “Yu Yu Hakusho” and a new adaptation of “Death Note” the creators of “Stranger Things.” The second season of the “Spy x Family” anime premiered on October 7th, and a movie, “Spy x Family CODE: White,” is set to release in Japanese theaters on December 22nd.

In summary, Steve Maeda, the showrunner for Netflix’s “One Piece,” expresses his interest in adapting Tatsuya Endo’s “Spy x Family” manga into a live-action series. While he acknowledges the challenges of translating anime and manga into live-action, he is excited about the potential of seeing more titles adapted in the future. Meanwhile, Netflix continues to invest in anime adaptations, with the second season of “Spy x Family” currently airing and a movie set for release.

Betty Davis

Related Posts

Netflix Plans to Raise Prices Following Resolution of Actors Strike

Netflix Plans to Raise Prices Following Resolution of Actors Strike

Tanya King
Where to Watch The X-Files Season 3 Online: Streaming Details and More

Where to Watch The X-Files Season 3 Online: Streaming Details and More

Cheryl King
Get a Free Year of Peacock with Spectrum Internet or TV

Get a Free Year of Peacock with Spectrum Internet or TV

Tanya King