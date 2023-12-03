Netflix’s Obliterated: A Wild Ride Through Vegas and Beyond

Netflix has just released Obliterated, a highly anticipated series that promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of action and comedy. Set in the glittering city of Las Vegas, the show follows an elite special forces squad who, after saving the city from a supposed nuclear threat, find themselves embroiled in a whirlwind of chaos and deception.

The creators of Obliterated, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, known for their work on the Harold & Kumar film franchise and Cobra Kai, have been developing the concept for over 15 years. Originally envisioned as a movie, they felt that the vibrant and contrasting backdrop of Las Vegas was perfect for the story they wanted to tell.

The series not only delivers heart-stopping action sequences but also brings together a diverse ensemble of characters from various backgrounds, sexualities, races, genders, and ages. This inclusivity adds depth and relatability to the show, resonating with a wide range of viewers.

As the first season reaches its climax, audiences are left on the edge of their seats. The team, still under the influence of mind-altering substances, manages to save the day. However, the unexpected twist leaves viewers longing for more.

While the showrunners are tight-lipped about specific plot details, they express their desire to explore new settings in future seasons. Just as Las Vegas provided the perfect playground for the team’s escapades, other party towns around the world are beckoning.

If Obliterated receives the green light for additional seasons, viewers can expect the team to venture beyond the flashy lights of Las Vegas. The creators are excited the potential of exploring exotic locations, much like the HBO series The White Lotus, which takes audiences on a thrilling journey around the world.

For now, audiences can indulge in the madness and adrenaline of Obliterated on Netflix, a series that promises laughter, suspense, and unexpected twists at every turn.

FAQ

Q: What is Obliterated about?

Obliterated is a high-octane series on Netflix that combines action and comedy. It follows an elite special forces squad who initially believe they have saved Las Vegas from a nuclear threat, only to discover they need to return to work to ensure the safety of thousands of lives.

Q: Who are the creators of Obliterated?

Obliterated was created Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. They are best known for their work on the Harold & Kumar film franchise and the Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai.

Q: Will there be more seasons of Obliterated?

The showrunners of Obliterated have expressed their hope for additional seasons. If future adventures are greenlit, the creators intend to explore other party towns around the world, moving away from Las Vegas.

Q: What makes Obliterated unique?

Obliterated stands out for its blend of action, comedy, and inclusive representation of diverse characters. The series features individuals from various backgrounds, sexualities, races, genders, and ages, adding depth and relatability to the story.