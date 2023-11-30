New Netflix Series “Obliterated” Takes Adult Action to New Heights

Netflix enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the final season of Cobra Kai will be pleased to hear that the show’s creators, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, have found a way to satisfy their craving for more thrilling content. Their new offering, Obliterated, promises a completely different type of action series, set against the backdrop of Las Vegas, complete with terrorists, a looming nuclear threat, and a special forces unit inebriated on more than just excitement.

Taking a departure from the family-friendly tone of Cobra Kai, Obliterated embraces its R-rated nature, boldly venturing into uncharted territory. Producers, it seems, were determined not to let other popular shows like The Boys and Gen V steal the spotlight when it comes to pushing boundaries onscreen. According to Hurwitz, actor C. Thomas Howell went above and beyond to add some authenticity to his role, forgoing the prosthetic dong that was specially crafted for his character, and opting instead to go “full frontal.”

The decision not only caught the production team off guard but also proved to be a significant investment. As Hurwitz shared in a recent interview with Collider, a staggering $10,000 had been allocated for the creation and utilization of the prosthetic. However, Howell’s commitment to his craft compelled him to make the daring last-minute change. And fans can rest assured that they will get an eyeful of Howell’s dedication, as he fearlessly bares it all in the first episode.

Netflix predicted that Obliterated would be the unholy offspring of popular shows 24 and The Hangover, and while the investment in Howell’s frontal display may have seemed extravagant, only time – and the audience’s feedback – will determine if it was indeed justified.

Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled ride as Obliterated streams exclusively on Netflix beginning November 30.

