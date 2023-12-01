The Ongoing Influence of Varsity Blues and Whipped Cream Bikini Scenes in Pop Culture

When considering Brian Robbins’ iconic 1999 film, Varsity Blues, it’s hard not to recall the memorable quote, “Playing football at West Canaan may have been the opportunity of your lifetime, but I don’t want your life!” Now streaming on Paramount+, the movie continues to resonate with audiences of a certain age.

Varsity Blues boasts a wealth of unforgettable moments, like the delivery of lines such as “Oh my God. Star quarterback Johnny Moxon. Somebody hold me up.” Amy Smart. However, it is Ali Larter’s whipped cream bikini scene that has left a lasting impact on popular culture.

For those who have yet to experience Varsity Blues, the R-rated teen flick stars James Van Der Beek as a high school backup quarterback thrust into the spotlight after the star QB, portrayed Paul Walker, is injured. Adding to the excitement, Jon Voight takes on the role of an evil coach. The film’s legacy is exemplified the countless parodies it has inspired, including Chris Evans’ homage in Not Another Teen Movie. Interestingly, Van Der Beek’s subsequent sitcom, Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23, also featured a meta ad campaign incorporating the whipped cream bikini scene.

Now, turning our attention to Netflix’s Obliterated, created Cobra Kai’s Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. This R-rated series revolves around an elite special forces team that thwarts a deadly attack in Las Vegas. As a celebratory gesture, the team proceeds to indulge themselves, unaware that the bomb they deactivated was a decoy. With only seven hours remaining, they must locate the real bomb and save the world, all while intoxicated. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the eight-episode show offers a fun action throwback for those seeking entertainment.

In the pilot episode of Obliterated, a scene that stands out (among many) involves NSA agent Maya Lerner. After discovering McKnight, her crush, is a fan of Varsity Blues, she decides to make a bold move donning a whipped cream bikini. However, her plans are quickly derailed when she enters McKnight’s hotel room to find him and Winters in a compromising situation. The humor is heightened as one of the cherries from her ensemble falls off, resulting in an unexpected twist.

As Charlie Tweeder poignantly says in Varsity Blues, “Hold on to your nipples!” The impact of Varsity Blues and its whipped cream bikini scene can still be felt today. Whether embracing nostalgic favorites or discovering new series like Obliterated on Netflix, these moments continue to shape and entertain viewers.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch Varsity Blues?

A: Varsity Blues is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Q: What is Obliterated about?

A: Obliterated is an R-rated series on Netflix that follows an elite special forces team as they try to locate and disarm a bomb in Las Vegas while intoxicated.