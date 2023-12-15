Netflix’s New Dark Comedy “No Good Deed” Adds Star-Studded Cast

Netflix’s upcoming dark comedy series, “No Good Deed,” is set to feature an impressive ensemble cast, including some familiar faces from the hit show “Dead to Me.” Created and executive produced Liz Feldman, the eight-episode half-hour series has expanded its cast to include Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, Teyonah Parris, Abbi Jacobson, and Poppy Liu. The already announced cast members, Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow, will also star in the show.

The plot of “No Good Deed” revolves around three drastically different families who all have their sights set on a stunning 1920s Spanish-style villa. Believing that this dream home will fix their problems, the competition amongst the families intensifies. However, as the previous owners have already discovered, the house may not be what it seems.

Linda Cardellini will portray Margo Starling, a status-seeking individual with hidden secrets. Margo aims to secure the Morgan house and flip it for a profit with her high-end developer lover. Luke Wilson takes on the role of JD Campbell, a soap opera star struggling to find his next job. Desperate to downsize from his extravagant lifestyle while still keeping his marriage intact, JD becomes entangled in the chaos surrounding the sought-after property.

Teyonah Parris plays Carla, an accomplished architect and expectant mother. With her husband Dennis, Carla embarks on the search for the perfect home for their growing family. However, the financial strain of their endeavor exposes cracks in their relationship. Abbi Jacobson portrays Leslie Fisher, an inquisitive and competitive character who is thrilled when the Morgan house finally hits the market. Her wife, Sarah, played Poppy Liu, brings the much-needed moral compass to their relationship, but even she has secrets of her own.

“No Good Deed” promises to be a captivating dark comedy filled with intrigue, humor, and unexpected twists. With a stellar cast and talented production team, including showrunner Liz Feldman and executive producers Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum, the series is sure to captivate audiences worldwide when it premieres on Netflix.