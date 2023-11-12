Netflix Expands the Sandman Universe with “Dead Boy Detectives” Series

Netflix is continuing its foray into the world of Neil Gaiman’s beloved characters with the upcoming series “Dead Boy Detectives.” Originally set to stream on Max, the show has found a new home on Netflix and recently released its first trailer, giving viewers a glimpse into a supernatural whodunit filled with mystery and adventure.

The story revolves around Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), the duo behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Born decades apart, these teenage best friends find each other in death and use their unique abilities to solve paranormal mysteries. Together with clairvoyant Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they unravel perplexing cases from the mortal realm’s most mystifying realms.

With eight episodes in total, the “Dead Boy Detectives” series is part of Netflix’s expanding “Sandman universe.” Showrunners Steve Yockey (known for “Doom Patrol”) and Beth Schwartz (known for “Sweet Tooth”) are taking the lead, while Gaiman is involved as one of the executive producers. Although Netflix has not yet announced a specific premiere date, fans can look forward to the release of “Dead Boy Detectives” sometime in 2024.

