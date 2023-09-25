Who Killed Jill Dando? A New True Crime Series Explores the Unsolved Murder

Netflix is set to release a new true crime series called “Who Killed Jill Dando?” that delves into the life and death of one of Britain’s most beloved TV presenters. Jill Dando was tragically killed a single gunshot to the head outside her home in April 1999, and the mystery surrounding her murder has captivated the nation ever since.

The three-part series blends archival footage with new interviews to provide a comprehensive look at Dando’s life and career. Viewers will get a glimpse into the journalist’s journey, but the question of who killed her remains unanswered. Despite the efforts of London’s homicide squad, the case remains open and unsolved.

The investigation into Dando’s murder involved interviewing over 2,500 people, taking more than 1,000 statements, and tracing over 1,200 cars. Over the years, various theories and suspects have emerged, adding to the intrigue surrounding the case. In 2001, Barry George, a man who lived near Dando’s home, was convicted of the crime but later acquitted after spending several years in jail. In 2012, a Serbian ‘warlord’ named Arkan was named as a suspect, despite his death in 2000. Additionally, a former colleague of Dando’s revealed in 2014 that she had been investigating a paedophile ring before her untimely death.

“Who Killed Jill Dando?” promises to shed light on these various leads and theories, offering viewers new insights into the case. The series will be available for streaming on Netflix starting on September 26, 2023, allowing audiences to engage in their own speculation and analysis of this infamous unsolved murder.

