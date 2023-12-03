Will Billie Eilish Start Acting? Fans Speculate Amidst Buzz Surrounding Netflix’s “Wednesday” Season 2

Netflix’s hit series “Wednesday” has made waves since its debut in 2022, becoming one of the streaming platform’s biggest hits. With the show currently in production for its second season, fans are eagerly anticipating what’s in store. One notable development amidst the buzz is the speculation surrounding pop icon Billie Eilish potentially stepping into the world of acting.

While Eilish is not set to join the cast of “Wednesday,” her gothic appearance and brooding qualities have drawn comparisons to the show’s lead actress, Jenna Ortega. Recently, online fan art emerged, replacing Ortega’s character with the pop singer. The unique musical style and haunting vocals that Eilish is known for, along with her critical and commercial success in the music industry, have piqued the interest of fans who would love to see her on the big screen.

In an interview, Eilish discussed her sexuality, which further fueled speculation among fans. Interestingly, there is a theory that the character Wednesday Addams may have a same-sex attraction. Fans have drawn parallels between Eilish’s remarks about her own sexuality and the possibility of the character exploring similar themes in the series.

Although Eilish is not currently involved in “Wednesday,” the buzz surrounding her and the show could be a springboard for the young singer to explore acting in the future. With her immense popularity and Grammy-winning success, Eilish has already proven her ability to captivate audiences. It would certainly be intriguing to see her talent translated onto the screen.

As production for the second season of “Wednesday” continues in Ireland, fans are eagerly awaiting the show’s return. While Billie Eilish won’t be joining the cast this time around, the speculation surrounding her potential acting debut adds another layer of excitement to the already highly anticipated series.

FAQs