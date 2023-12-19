Netflix Breaks the Mold with Release of Viewing Data

In a surprising move, Netflix has chosen to make its viewing data public, marking a significant step towards greater transparency for the company. Historically, Netflix has kept its audience figures under wraps, but it has now released its first-ever biannual viewing report titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report.”

The report covers six months of data and provides insights into the hours viewed for every title, both original and licensed, accumulating over 50,000 hours. With data on over 18,000 titles, representing 99% of all viewing on Netflix, and nearly 100 billion hours viewed, the report provides an in-depth analysis of viewer behavior on the platform.

This move towards transparency comes in response to demands from actors and writers for more data visibility. The Writers Guild of America, for example, emphasized the importance of data transparency during recent contract negotiations with studios. Netflix has been releasing weekly top 10 lists and a Most Popular report since 2021, but these releases only offer a limited snapshot of viewership.

Netflix’s decision to share its engagement data also comes after a period of strikes both actors and writers, who were able to secure better provisions for streaming transparency in their respective agreements. The streaming giant now joins the ranks of other platforms that have traditionally been more open about their viewing figures.

By providing this data, Netflix aims to address the lack of trust that has developed between the company and content creators over time. The transparency will enable producers and creators to have a better understanding of audience engagement and, consequently, negotiate more fairly for their work.

This move Netflix is a departure from industry norms, as many competitors continue to keep their streaming figures hidden. As more consumers cut the cord and forego traditional cable packages, the demand for transparency in the media world continues to grow. It remains to be seen if other streaming platforms will follow Netflix’s lead and release their viewing data as well.

Overall, Netflix’s decision to share its viewing data marks a significant turning point for the streaming giant and the entertainment industry as a whole. It signals a new era of transparency and closer collaboration between platforms, content creators, and viewers.