“Obliterated,” a new show featuring an elite military squad, falls short in its attempt to captivate audiences with its repetitive storyline and lackluster execution. Although the core idea of the series revolves around an elite team thwarting a plot to blow up Las Vegas, the show fails to deliver on its potential to make a profound commentary on drinking/party culture or satirize American jingoism.

The premise of “Obliterated” revolves around a group of highly skilled individuals from diverse military backgrounds who come together to stop a potential nuclear explosion in Las Vegas. However, after diffusing what they believed to be the bomb, they soon realize it was a decoy, and the threat still looms. Forced back into action while under the influence of various illegal substances, the squad faces numerous challenges.

Critics have been unimpressed the series, noting its excruciatingly slow pace and repetitive nature. The Guardian criticizes the show, stating, “The pace is so excruciating and the show so repetitive that the third hour, nothing would seem more heroic than someone detonating the bomb and putting us all out of our misery.”

Despite the potential for a humorous and entertaining series reminiscent of early 2000s comedy movies, “Obliterated” fails to capture the essence and charm of those beloved classics. The show lacks the ability to deliver an engaging and refreshing storyline, opting instead for a monotonous and uninspiring narrative.

The critical reception dampens hopes that “Obliterated” might have offered a fresh perspective on the genre or brought something new to the table. Instead, it adds to the ever-growing list of lackluster streaming content that fails to make a lasting impact.

