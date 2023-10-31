Blind Actress from Rhode Island Shines in Netflix Miniseries

Aria Mia Loberti, a talented University of Rhode Island graduate, is making waves in the entertainment industry with her starring role in the Netflix miniseries “All the Light We Cannot See.” Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Anthony Doerr, the four-part series is set in Nazi-occupied France during World War II and tells the story of a blind French girl who crosses paths with a young German soldier.

Loberti, who is legally blind herself, was selected to play the role of Marie-Laure after an extensive worldwide search for blind and low-vision actresses. Despite having no prior acting experience, she auditioned for the role at the encouragement of a former childhood teacher. Her stellar performance has been hailed as a triumph, and her portrayal of Marie-Laure brings depth and authenticity to the character.

In an Instagram post, Loberti expressed her gratitude and disbelief at landing such an incredible opportunity. She shared, “Not in a million years did I think anything like this would ever happen to me…I am massively lucky. More lucky and humbled and grateful than I can express.”

Working alongside accomplished actors Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie, Loberti honed her talent and delivered a standout performance. Ruffalo portrays Marie-Laure’s father, while Laurie takes on the role of her great-uncle. The miniseries was directed Shawn Levy, known for his work on the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

Levy praised Loberti for her ability to bring authenticity to the series, stating, “Aria, every single day, was able to teach me about the experience of living without sight.” He described her as a “magnificent discovery” and a true creative partner, adding that her presence enriched the miniseries and added depth to the portrayal of the central heroine.

Aria Mia Loberti’s remarkable journey from advocate to actress serves as an inspiration to aspiring performers with disabilities, showing that talent and determination can overcome any obstacle. Her remarkable performance in “All the Light We Cannot See” is a testament to her extraordinary talent and promises a bright future in the entertainment industry for this rising star.

