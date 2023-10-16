New Projects Coming to Netflix in October: Pain Hustlers, Big Mouth, and Elite Among the Highlights

Netflix is set to release a range of exciting new projects in October, catering to a variety of tastes and interests. Directed David Yates, “Pain Hustlers” is a crime drama that delves into the world of pharmaceuticals. Boasting an impressive cast that includes Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, and Andy García, the film will debut on October 27th.

On October 20th, Netflix will launch the highly anticipated seventh season of “Big Mouth.” This animated comedy takes viewers to high school, exploring the awkward moments and growing pains of Andrew Glouberman (John Mulaney) and Nick Birch (Nick Kroll).

Also on October 20th, the seventh season of the global hit “Elite” will be released. This Spanish drama series follows the lives of students at Las Encinas, with new troubles and challenges in store for the characters.

Netflix has already premiered some notable projects earlier this month. “Beckham” is a docuseries that offers insights into the life of footballer and fashion icon David Beckham. The series has garnered significant attention on social media.

Horror fans can enjoy Mike Flanagan’s latest work, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” which premiered on October 12th. This eight-episode series draws inspiration from the works of Edgar Allan Poe and focuses on an opioid-pushing family.

Coming up on October 25th is the nature docuseries “Life on Our Planet,” narrated Morgan Freeman and executive produced Steven Spielberg. The series is created the same team behind the award-winning BBC series “Our Planet.”

In addition to these new projects, Netflix has added several movies to its library in October, including “Sex and the City: The Movie,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” 1 and 2, “Gladiator,” and “Mission: Impossible” 1-4.

Overall, October promises to be an exciting month for Netflix subscribers with a diverse range of new releases across different genres.

Sources:

– Netflix