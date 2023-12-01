Netflix Brings a Stellar Lineup of Movies and Shows in December

Netflix is ready to end the year on a high note with an exciting lineup of movies and shows coming to the streaming platform in December. From gripping dramas to animated family favorites, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the highlights of the month is the highly anticipated drama “May December” from director Todd Haynes. Loosely inspired the notorious story of Mary Kay Letourneau, the film stars A-listers Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, delivering powerful performances that are sure to captivate audiences.

For those looking for a thrilling experience, Sam Esmail’s “Leave the World Behind” is not to be missed. Starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke, this psychological thriller takes viewers on a suspenseful journey through a world on the brink of collapse.

Fans of the beloved series “The Crown” will be eagerly awaiting the finale of the show, which drops on December 14th. The second part of the final season delves into the early relationship of Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Aardman Animation brings a long-awaited sequel to the iconic film “Chicken Run” with “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” releasing on December 15th. The charming stop-motion animation brings back beloved characters as they try to find sanctuary in an idyllic bird sanctuary.

Bradley Cooper takes on the role of a lifetime in “Maestro,” a biopic about composer Leonard Bernstein. Cooper not only stars as Bernstein but also writes, directs, and produces the film. With early Oscar buzz surrounding this project, it is sure to be a must-watch.

In addition to these highly anticipated releases, Netflix is also adding a slew of DC titles, including “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Wonder Woman,” and “The Suicide Squad.” Other fan-favorite films like “Black Swan” and “Taken” will also be available for streaming in December.

Get ready to binge-watch your favorites and discover new gems on Netflix this December. The streaming giant continues to deliver quality content for its subscribers to enjoy throughout the holiday season.

