Netflix’s New Sensation “All the Light We Cannot See” Defies Critics’ Score

Despite receiving a low critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, Netflix’s latest release, “All the Light We Cannot See,” has quickly become the number one show worldwide. The compelling series, directed Shawn Levy and based on Anthony Doerr’s renowned novel, has managed to captivate viewers with its poignant portrayal of a French girl and a German soldier navigating through the challenges of World War 2.

While Rotten Tomatoes critics only awarded the show a meager 24% score, audiences have flooded social media with praises for the production. One viewer expressed how they were initially planning to watch just one episode but ended up binge-watching the entire series, describing it as “very moving and full of passion.” Another viewer urged everyone to give the show a chance, emphasizing its ability to simultaneously evoke warmth and discomfort while tackling themes of human resilience and the horrors of Nazism.

“All the Light We Cannot See” is not only a visual treat but also a resonant experience. The luminous storytelling and breathtaking musical accompaniment have left viewers profoundly moved, even shedding tears for its poignancy. Many fans, inspired the series, have expressed their intention to read the book that inspired its creation.

In a digital landscape where viewers have countless options, “All the Light We Cannot See” has managed to carve out a special place in the hearts of its audience. With its exceptional acting and meticulous production, it has proven to be a must-see for fans of historical dramas and literary adaptations.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the show “All the Light We Cannot See” about?

“All the Light We Cannot See” is a television series set during World War 2, following the story of a French girl in occupied France and a German soldier. It explores their experiences and the challenges they face during the tumultuous time of the war.

2. Why did the show receive a low critics’ score despite its popularity among viewers?

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave “All the Light We Cannot See” a low score of 24%. However, the show’s popularity among viewers indicates that it has managed to resonate with audiences on a deep level, transcending the critical reception.

3. Is “All the Light We Cannot See” based on a book?

Yes, “All the Light We Cannot See” is based on the novel of the same name Anthony Doerr. The adaptation brings the story to life on screen, allowing viewers to visually experience the narratives and themes explored in the book.