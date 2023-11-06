New Netflix Series “All the Light We Cannot See” Defies Critics’ Score with Global Popularity

The recently released Netflix series “All the Light We Cannot See” has quickly become a sensation among viewers worldwide, despite receiving a low critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed Shawn Levy and adapted Steven Knight from Anthony Doerr’s acclaimed novel, the show transports viewers to the backdrop of World War 2, following the poignant story of a French girl in occupied France and a German soldier.

While the series received a meager 24% score from Rotten Tomatoes critics, viewers have been effusive in their praise. One admirer was so captivated the show that they ended up watching the entire series in one sitting, describing it as “very moving and full of passion.” Another viewer urged audiences to watch the show, highlighting its ability to simultaneously evoke human resilience and expose the horrors of Nazism.

The immersive and enchanting nature of “All the Light We Cannot See” has left a lasting impact on many viewers. Some have been inspired to read the original book Anthony Doerr, as they were enthralled the show’s luminous storytelling and soul-stirring music. Others have appreciated the outstanding performances and have praised the series for its heart-wrenching portrayal of the characters’ journeys.

Despite its divisive critical reception, “All the Light We Cannot See” has found a global audience that resonates with its powerful narrative and exceptional production quality. The series has sparked conversations about the enduring themes of human strength and the consequences of war, prompting viewers to engage with thought-provoking storytelling.

Note: This is a creative adaptation of the original article and does not represent factual information.