New on Netflix: Cold Pursuit Tops Charts

The latest surprise hit on Netflix is none other than the underrated action film, Cold Pursuit. Starring Liam Neeson, the movie has quickly climbed its way to the number one spot on Netflix in the UK and other regions, capturing the attention of viewers looking for a thrilling experience.

Cold Pursuit, released in 2019, follows the story of Nels Coxman, played Neeson, a snow plow driver seeking revenge against a drug cartel that brutally murdered his son. As expected from a Liam Neeson film, Cold Pursuit offers intense gunfights, fierce determination, and a gripping revenge storyline that has become synonymous with the actor’s later career.

While the film hasn’t yet reached the top spot in the US, it has consistently remained in the top 10 since its addition to the streaming service just a few weeks ago. Currently, The Killer holds the number one position in the US, but Cold Pursuit is giving it a run for its money in the UK.

Despite mixed reviews, with a 68% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a slightly lower audience rating of 49%, Cold Pursuit has managed to captivate audiences with its thrilling plot and Neeson’s commendable performance.

