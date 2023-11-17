Netflix Surprises Viewers with Unexpected Hit Movie

Fans of Netflix are in for a surprise this holiday season as the new top movie on the streaming platform is not a festive flick, but rather the action-packed thriller, “Cold Pursuit,” starring Liam Neeson. While the movie has quickly risen to the number one spot in the UK and several other regions, it has not yet claimed the top spot in the US. Despite being recently added to Netflix’s library and consistently ranking in the top 10, “Cold Pursuit” has not surpassed “The Killer” as the most-watched film in the US.

Released in 2019, “Cold Pursuit” tells the story of Nels Coxman, played Neeson, a snow plow driver seeking revenge on a drug cartel that murdered his son. Known for his intense on-screen presence, Neeson’s performance in “Cold Pursuit” is no exception, delivering thrilling gunfights and a gripping storyline that showcases his talents as an action star.

Although the film’s box office performance was moderate, grossing $76 million against a $60 million budget, it received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. With a 68% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a slightly lower audience rating of 49%, “Cold Pursuit” has sparked debates among viewers about its overall appeal.

If you’re looking for more exciting content on Netflix, November brings the highly anticipated release of “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” a captivating series that has been generating buzz among subscribers. Additionally, mark your calendars for December 3rd as “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” makes its official debut on the streaming platform.

