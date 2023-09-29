Netflix’s Reptile: A Disappointing Detective Thriller, Critics Say

Netflix’s latest mystery thriller movie, Reptile, has arrived on the streaming service, but it seems to have missed the mark with critics. The film, starring Benicio Del Toro as hardened detective Tom Nichols, follows the investigation of a grisly murder of a real estate agent. As Nichols delves into the case, he also confronts his own turbulent past.

Reptile was initially anticipated as one of the standout movies in Netflix’s Fall 2023 lineup. However, according to Rotten Tomatoes, the film has received a lackluster 45% critical rating. Critics have been quick to criticize the film for its underwhelming story, with comparisons to the infamous detective thriller, The Snowman.

Andrew Parker from The Gate describes Reptile as the “worst big-budget detective thriller since The Snowman,” and wonders how such a promising film could go so wrong. Other reviewers, such as Charles Bramesco from Little White Lies, have questioned the film’s ability to captivate audiences, noting a lack of interest once the culprit is revealed.

Despite the negative reviews, there are some journalists who found redeeming qualities in Reptile. Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian praises Benicio Del Toro’s commanding presence in the film, while Richard Lawson from Vanity Fair commends the movie’s intelligence.

Ultimately, whether Reptile deserves a spot among the best Netflix movies is up to individual viewers. The audience score on Rotten Tomatoes currently sits at a surprising 90%, suggesting that it may have more appeal than the critics’ reviews imply. However, for those who wish to explore other detective-based movies, alternatives like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Gone Girl, and Prisoners offer captivating storytelling and compelling performances.

In the end, viewers will have to decide for themselves whether Reptile is worth streaming or not.