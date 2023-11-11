Netflix’s 3 Body Problem: A Mind-Bending Journey into Sci-Fi

Netflix has released the first clip for its highly anticipated new TV show, 3 Body Problem, based on Liu Cixin’s critically-acclaimed sci-fi novel of the same name. The series is set to debut on the streaming platform in early 2024, and it promises to be a must-see for fans of mind-bending storytelling. However, after watching the clip, you might think twice about purchasing a virtual reality (VR) headset.

The clip showcases a surreal-looking VR device that plays a pivotal role in 3 Body Problem’s plot. It presents a cautionary tale, with a real-life warrior wielding a blade, ready to strike. The imagery is enough to give anyone second thoughts about VR headsets, even the popular Meta Oculus, Quest Pro, and Apple Vision Pro.

So, what is 3 Body Problem all about? Without revealing too much, Netflix provides a glimpse into the show’s mind-boggling, reality-altering, and time-traveling plot. It follows a young woman’s decision in 1960s China, which echoes through space and time to the present day. As the laws of nature unravel, a group of brilliant scientists and a determined detective join forces to confront the greatest threat humanity has ever faced.

The creative minds behind 3 Body Problem are David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, best known for their work on Game of Thrones. While the ending of the fantasy epic was divisive, their venture into sci-fi with this series promises to showcase their creative prowess. The cast includes familiar faces from Game of Thrones, such as John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, and Jonathan Pryce. Additionally, renowned actors Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Rosalind Chao, Eiza Gonzalez, Saamer Usmani, and Jess Hong are part of the ensemble.

Joining Weiss and Benioff in the development team is Alexander Woo, a co-writer and executive producer known for his work on True Blood. The executive producing team also includes Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike, as well as producer Rian Johnson.

While the success of 3 Body Problem remains to be seen, with its release on March 21, 2024, it has the potential to be a wild and unforgettable ride for viewers. Whether it will earn a place on the list of best Netflix shows is yet to be determined, but the show’s unique premise and talented team suggest it’s worth the watch.

