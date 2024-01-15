Netflix’s Lift: A Stylish Heist Film with a Stellar Cast

Netflix’s new heist movie, Lift, brings together an ensemble cast that adds charm and chemistry to a convoluted plot. As with any successful heist film, it’s not the theft itself that captivates audiences, but rather the characters executing it. The standout feature of this film is undeniably its well-cast actors who breathe life into their roles.

Kevin Hart takes on the role of Cyrus Whitaker, a notorious con artist and thief, who unexpectedly becomes the straight man in this film. Surrounding him are an eclectic group of accomplices including Denton (Vincent D’Onofrio), a master of disguise with a touch of haplessness; Camila (Úrsula Corberó), a bold and skillful getaway driver; Magnus (Billy Magnussen), an adrenaline-junkie safecracker; and Mi-Sun (Yun Jee Kim), a brilliant hacker.

Adding further complexity to the mix is Interpol agent Abby (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) who shares a past with Cyrus. Although she desires to bring him down, they must unite against the nefarious plans of Lars Jorgensen (Jean Reno), a murderous tycoon with intentions to profit from acts of terror.

The plot, unfortunately, falls into the trap of overcomplication, with high-tech gadgets and convoluted heist maneuvers. While the film offers entertaining character moments, such as Denton playfully teasing Cyrus about his infatuation with Abby, or Camila’s overwhelming fear as she navigates a stealth-covered jet under a passenger airliner, it would have benefitted from a stronger focus on these relationships.

Director F. Gary Gray, known for films like Friday and The Negotiator, showcases his expertise in crafting stylish set pieces. With Netflix’s ample budget, the film embraces breathtaking locations and displays wealth porn at its finest, featuring luxurious rooftop infinity pools, majestic castles, and extravagant first-class airplane cabins.

Overall, Lift may suffer from a convoluted script, but its standout cast and visually stunning settings make it an enjoyable watch. While it may not leave a lasting impact, it fulfills its role as an entertaining streaming flick, providing eye candy, moments of laughter, and a plot that doesn’t require extensive analysis.