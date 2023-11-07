Netflix Shifts Strategy, Focusing on Quality over Quantity

Netflix, once known for its ceaseless stream of content, is changing its approach in an effort to prioritize quality over quantity. In the past, the streaming giant aimed to release as many as 50 films annually. However, Netflix has now reduced that number to between 25 and 30 films, allowing them to focus on producing high-caliber movies.

The decision to shift strategies comes after years of churning out a mix of critically acclaimed films and forgettable releases. While Netflix has seen success with Oscar-winning movies like “Roma,” there have also been disappointments such as the lackluster superhero comedy “Thunder Force” and the dreary drama “The Last Thing He Wanted.”

Scott Stuber, the head of Netflix’s film division, explains that the previous focus on quantity was necessary during the early years of building their studio. However, now that Netflix is a major player in the industry, they can afford to be more discerning in their film selection.

Stuber emphasizes the importance of believing in the projects they choose to produce. Rather than trying to meet a predetermined number of film releases, Netflix aims to deliver the best versions of various genres, including romantic comedies, thrillers, and dramas. This shift in approach has resulted in a fall film slate that showcases a compelling combination of broadly appealing movies and potential Oscar contenders.

The recent release of “Maestro,” a film exploring the complex relationship between Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia, is seen as a prime example of Netflix’s new strategy. The movie, which received rave reviews, represents the company’s dedication to producing high-quality films.

Netflix’s new approach also involves passing on projects that may not align with their vision or prove to be too costly. Despite the temptation to engage in bidding wars for star-packaged movies, the streaming service is now being more cautious in its decision-making, avoiding overinflated prices and potential financial risks.

By taking fewer bets and focusing on crafting an exceptional slate of films, Netflix is aiming to solidify its position as a leading force in the film industry. With a commitment to fostering creative relationships and a willingness to take risks, the streaming giant continues to push boundaries and deliver original content that stands out from the competition.

