Disappointing Ending Spoils “Leave the World Behind”

Summary: “Leave the World Behind” had a promising plot and captivating storyline, but its final 15 minutes left viewers disappointed and frustrated. The movie started off strong, with intriguing questions about trust and a collapsing civilization, but it ultimately resorted to a soap box speech about unity that felt forced and unnecessary. The film’s ending undermined its potential, leaving audiences craving a more satisfying resolution.

The trailer for Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind” had all the right ingredients: A star-studded cast, an apocalyptic thriller premise, and an aura of suspense. Naturally, viewers had high hopes for this major production. However, those hopes were dashed a poorly executed ending that completely derailed the film.

The story followed Amanda and Clay Sandford as they rented a luxurious house for a family vacation. When a blackout strikes, the house’s owner, G.H., and his daughter, Ruth, seek refuge with the Sandford family. Uncertainty looms as the characters grapple with questions of trust and the true nature of the blackout.

The movie progresses well, gradually unveiling a more complex and unsettling situation. The country appears to be at war, and society is crumbling. The tension builds, and viewers find themselves fully engaged in the unfolding plot.

But then, everything falls apart in the final 15 minutes. Clay and G.H. discover that a coup may be underway and that the blackout was an orchestrated event. What follows is a disappointing revelation that the coup’s success relies on exploiting Americans’ divisions and hatred for one another.

The movie abruptly shifts its focus from the war and blackout to a soap opera-like commentary on societal discord. Gone is the epic story that kept viewers hooked for most of the film. Instead, all they get is a preachy moral lesson that feels out of place and forced.

It’s frustrating when a movie with so much potential fails to deliver a satisfying conclusion. “Leave the World Behind” had the makings of a gripping dystopian thriller, but it squandered that potential with a nonsensical and disappointing ending. The movie’s attempt to convey a message about unity feels unnecessary and undermines the entire viewing experience.

In the end, "Leave the World Behind" is a film that is best left unwatched. Save your time and look for something else that offers a more fulfilling cinematic experience.