Netflix Expands Merchandise Strategy with Online Store

Netflix has joined the ranks of entertainment giants such as Disney, Sony, and Marvel Entertainment increasing its focus on derivative products. In recent years, the streaming giant has transitioned from being solely a broadcaster to becoming a producer, leading to a surge in initiatives to capitalize on the popularity of its original content. Netflix has also formed partnerships with well-known brands, further bolstering its efforts.

In 2017, Netflix began selling merchandise based on its hit series Stranger Things, teaming up with American retailer Target to offer t-shirts, mugs, and figurines featuring characters from the show. In 2021, the company announced the official launch of its own online store, allowing fans to access a wide range of merchandise related to its blockbusters and brand-inspired products influenced the user experience.

With the success of its diverse productions, Netflix has created numerous brands associated with its shows, including Stranger Things, Sex Education, The Witcher, Emily in Paris, and Squid Game. These brands are featured on various media platforms, often in collaboration with renowned fashion and clothing companies.

Netflix’s e-shop offers a wide array of merchandise, such as Spalding basketballs, Moon Boots, and Uno games in Stranger Things colors, as well as Cobra Kai-branded Ellesse tracksuits and a textile collection inspired the champagne featured in Emily in Paris. The online store also includes Casa de papel shoes, cocktail recipe books from Peaky Blinders, skateboards, glasses, posters, and even plush replicas of dogs from the Bridgerton Chronicles series. Soundtrack vinyls for each of Netflix’s popular productions are also available.

Prior to the release of a series on its platform, Netflix now assesses the potential success and the need for associated merchandise. Beyond the financial benefits, the merchandise allows viewers to engage with the shows between seasons, effectively becoming ambassadors for the productions. This connection can lead to communities forming and dedicated events being organized.

While there are risks involved, such as saturation, over-production, and brand erosion, Netflix recognizes the potential of entering the merchandise market. Unofficial products based on the Wednesday series (not produced Netflix) have already appeared on shelves, resulting in lost revenue for the streaming platform due to rights belonging to other companies. To expand its reach, Netflix also partners with external distributors to sell its merchandise through different retail channels.

Netflix’s foray into merchandising reflects its commitment to building a holistic entertainment experience for its viewers. By offering a wide range of products, the streaming giant aims to strengthen its brand and capitalize on the fan enthusiasm surrounding its original content.

