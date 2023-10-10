The Fall of the House of Usher: A New Kind of Horror

Netflix has released a new horror series, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” which marks a departure from director Mike Flanagan’s previous works. Flanagan, known for his deeply psychological explorations of trauma, takes a plunge into mainstream horror with this adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s 1839 short story.

The series follows billionaire CEO Roderick Usher (played Bruce Greenwood) as he attends the funerals of his six adult children, who have all died within two weeks. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that the family is plagued greed, corruption, and malevolence. The show is a bloody tale of 21st-century excess and punishment.

Flanagan’s previous Netflix successes include “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass,” but “The Fall of the House of Usher” takes a different approach. Instead of relying on slow pans and psychological horror, the show incorporates jump scares and operatic excess. It’s a thrilling ride that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

While the series is a work of fiction, it also serves as a commentary on real-life issues, particularly America’s devastating opioid crisis. Roderick Usher’s involvement in the pharmaceutical industry and the destruction caused his products is a not-so-subtle indictment of Big Pharma and the Sackler family.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” is both fun and thought-provoking. It delivers the scares and thrills expected from a horror series while offering a powerful critique of societal issues. Whether you’re a fan of Edgar Allan Poe or just looking for a new binge-worthy show, this series is definitely worth a watch.

