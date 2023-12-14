Leave the World Behind: A Riveting Thriller That Will Keep You Guessing

Summary: Leave the World Behind, the latest release on Netflix, has emerged as the leading movie on the platform. Directed Sam Esmail, the acclaimed creator of Mr. Robot, the apocalyptic thriller boasts a star-studded cast including Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Mahershala Ali. Set during a family’s vacation on Long Island, the film follows a mysterious cyberattack that plunges the world into chaos. However, this thought-provoking storyline has divided viewers, with critics and audiences offering contrasting opinions.

While Total Film’s Kate Stables describes the movie as “glossy but uneven,” she commends Julia Roberts’ performance, expressing her indifference towards the fate of the endlessly bickering characters. In contrast, Vulture’s Bilge Ebiri criticizes the film for its ambiguity, feeling that the director leaves too much unexplained. Meanwhile, Observer’s Dylan Roth goes as far as to label Leave the World Behind a “dumb movie disguised as a smart movie.”

On the other hand, Perri Nemiroff hails the film as “perfectly cast” and praises its flawless execution, while IndieWire’s Christian Zilko lauds the movie’s ability to transform the apocalypse into an enthralling stage play.

The opinions of the audience, however, diverge significantly from the critics. One viewer describes the dialogue as lazy and dismisses the plot’s realism as lacking credibility. Several others similarly express their disappointment, denouncing the movie as “truly awful” with a lackluster ending and a slow-moving plot that fails to provide satisfactory explanations for the events unfolding on screen.

Despite the varying reviews, Leave the World Behind offers a captivating and unpredictable viewing experience. Whether it resonates with you as a thrilling masterpiece or falls short of expectations, this thought-provoking thriller is available for streaming now on Netflix. Don’t miss the opportunity to form your own opinion.