Introducing “Neon”: A Global Reggaeton Story

“Neon,” Netflix’s new show, faced controversy even before its release due to concerns about the lack of Puerto Rican voices in its conception. However, after adjustments were made and reggaeton legend Daddy Yankee’s involvement, the show is now available to stream. While the criticism was valid, it’s essential to understand that “Neon” aims to portray reggaeton as a pan-Latin genre that has transcended its Caribbean roots. The story unfolds in Miami, a hub for reggaeton artists from around the world, with the intention of appealing to various communities.

“What we do get is a good show about music, dreams, and the friendship that fuels it all,” states the article. The main characters, portrayed Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, and Jordan Mendoza, are relatable and likable, with excellent chemistry between them. The show successfully establishes their goals and challenges as they navigate the music industry. Secondary characters also contribute to the narrative, such as Courtney Taylor’s Mia, whose personal journey often proves more captivating than the main plot.

Although the show’s quick pace allows viewers to easily follow, it sometimes fails to develop sufficient stakes or build upon established frameworks. This is likely due to the uncertainty surrounding streaming and the potential for shows to be canceled after one season. Despite this flaw, “Neon” shines through its strong cast, heartfelt storytelling, and the exploration of important issues within Latinidad and music.

One aspect of the show that lends authenticity is the featured artists. While there were concerns about Puerto Rican representation behind the scenes, many Puerto Rican legends, including Jowell, Ken-Y, and Daddy Yankee, make cameos. Additionally, up-and-coming Puerto Rican talent like Brray, Jon Z, Lyanno, Jhayco, and Villano Antillano are given a spotlight. The soundtrack, curated reggaeton artist Katelina “Gata” Eccleston and music writer Suzy Exposito, further enhances the show’s portrayal of the diverse reggaeton genre.

In conclusion, while “Neon” may not be perfect, it succeeds in delivering a global reggaeton story that resonates with viewers. Its focus on music, dreams, and friendship, combined with its exploration of important themes, make it a show worth watching.

