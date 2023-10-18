Netflix Premieres Music Video for Upcoming Reggaetón Comedy Series “Neon”

Netflix is set to debut its latest comedy series, “Neon,” which follows the rise of reggaetón star Santi as he pursues his music dreams in Miami. As a precursor to the show’s premiere, the music video for Santi’s viral hit song “Exagerao” is exclusively released Rolling Stone.

Directed Oz Rodriguez, the music video showcases Santi’s talent and charm as he performs at a lively house party. Rodriguez, known for his work on Saturday Night Live, shares his excitement in capturing the essence of the song through the visuals. He praises Tyler Dean Flores, the actor who portrays Santi, for his dedication and authenticity in bringing the character to life.

The series “Neon” follows Santi’s journey alongside his best friends Ness and Felix as they navigate the music industry and search for a label signing in Miami. Love stories, PR couples, and special appearances from renowned reggaetón artists such as Daddy Yankee, Jowell y Randy, Villano Antillano, and Jhayco, add excitement and authenticity to the show.

The music featured in “Neon,” including “Exagerao,” was executive produced Tainy and One Six, ensuring an authentic and captivating reggaetón soundtrack throughout the series. The show itself was co-created Shea Serrano and Max Searle, with Serrano and Searle serving as executive producers alongside SB Projects, Anna Clements, and Daddy Yankee.

An important aspect of “Neon” is the diverse group of Latino creatives involved in the storytelling process. Key consultants, such as journalists Suzy Exposito and Reggaeton Con La Gata, ensure an accurate portrayal of the reggaetón culture and provide an opportunity for Latino audiences to see themselves represented on screen.

With its focus on reggaetón music and the Latinx experience, “Neon” promises to be an exciting and inclusive addition to Netflix’s comedy lineup. Audiences can expect a vibrant and entertaining series that showcases the talent and cultural significance of the reggaetón genre.

Source: Rolling Stone