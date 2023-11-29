New Film Adaptations of C.S. Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia Series in the Works for Netflix

In an exciting move for fans of C.S. Lewis’ beloved Chronicles of Narnia series, writer-director Greta Gerwig is set to bring the magical world to life once again. Following her success with Warner’s blockbuster Barbie film, Gerwig has signed on with Netflix to write and direct at least two films based on Lewis’ popular series.

While details of the deal are still under wraps, it seems that Gerwig and the creative team are taking a fresh approach to the adaptations. Rather than following the traditional chronological order of the books, starting with “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe,” as seen in the previous Disney franchise, Gerwig could be introducing a new dynamic to the Narnia universe.

Netflix film chief Scott Stuber expressed his excitement about partnering with Gerwig, acknowledging that “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” has been the most prominent book of the series. However, the creative team aims to explore the narrative form of the entire Narnia series in a unique way.

Rumors suggest that Gerwig’s first Narnia film may be an adaptation of “The Silver Chair,” the fourth book in the series. This installment was previously in development with Joe Johnston directing, but the project fell through. By picking up where the previous franchise ended prematurely, Netflix could potentially bridge the gap between the two adaptations.

While this approach presents a risk in terms of continuity, it offers an opportunity for the new films to stand out as a distinctive take on Lewis’ magical world. With Gerwig’s talent and Netflix’s backing, the franchise is in capable hands.

Netflix has remained tight-lipped about the specific details of Gerwig’s plan, but production is slated to begin in 2024. Fans eagerly await the announcement of the first film’s direction and eagerly anticipate stepping back into the enchanting realm of Narnia.

