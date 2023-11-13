The Genesis of Violence: Exploring Mexico’s Dark Realities in “Hurricane Season”

A group of children discovers a shocking sight in the river: the lifeless body of the village witch, her throat brutally slit, surrounded writhing snakes. This haunting opening scene sets the stage for “Hurricane Season,” a new Netflix movie based on the thought-provoking novel Mexican writer Fernanda Melchor. While the film immerses viewers in a tropical, lawless, and superstitious version of rural Veracruz, it also delves into a harsh reality: Mexico’s prevalent violence.

Mexico’s level of violence is unfortunately not uncommon in peacetime, with Veracruz topping the list as one of the states with the highest number of atrocities in 2023. Femicides, in particular, are alarmingly common in the region. “Hurricane Season” seeks to uncover the origins of this violence, tackling the sensitive topic head-on. However, the film has faced criticism for teetering on the edge of “misery porn” with its depictions of everyday sadism.

Fernanda Melchor, herself a former journalist, found inspiration for the book while perusing the crime pages of a newspaper. One particular story caught her attention – the discovery of a murdered witch and the subsequent revelation that her lover was the killer. Melchor was intrigued how all human drama can be condensed into a crime story. However, she wanted to offer more than just a quick snapshot of events. Unlike the nota roja, which lacks social and political context, Melchor aimed to approach the subject in a more profound and literary manner.

Originally planning a nonfiction investigation similar to Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood,” Melchor ultimately decided to weave the story as fiction due to the risks involved in conducting interviews in the actual village. The result was her novel, published in 2017, which later caught the attention of Elsa Miller. Miller adapted and directed the film, infusing it with compassion for all its characters, even the most “ugly.”

While the movie is, in Melchor’s opinion, gentler and more loving than the book, it retains an underlying desperation and desolation. Some scenes from the novel were omitted during filming, out of concern for the young actors. Nonetheless, the violence depicted in “Hurricane Season” pushes boundaries, prompting the question of whether violence has always been intertwined with Mexican literature.

Throughout Mexican literary history, violence and literature have often gone hand in hand, from the pioneering writers of the 20th century to contemporary authors like Melchor. The surge in violence coincided with the onset of the militarized “war on drugs” in 2006 and has persisted under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s administration. Shockingly, over 30,000 deaths were recorded in 2022 alone, marking the fifth consecutive year of such high figures.

Hurricane Season, with its unflinching focus on violence and misery, has sparked debate among critics. Some argue that it overlooks the broader picture of the town’s condition, devoting too much attention to graphic details. However, the filmmakers defend their approach, believing that it serves as a wake-up call, shattering the lens of privilege.

As “Hurricane Season” captivates audiences with its harrowing portrayal of violence, it not only sheds light on Mexico’s current reality but also challenges viewers to confront their own privilege. By daring to confront this darkness, the film invites society to break free from complacency and work towards change.

FAQs

1. Is “Hurricane Season” based on a true story?

No, “Hurricane Season” is a work of fiction based on the novel Fernanda Melchor. However, it draws inspiration from the harsh realities of violence in Mexico.

2. Why has the film faced criticism for being “misery porn”?

Some critics believe that the film’s depiction of violence and suffering veers into exploitation, focusing too heavily on graphic scenes and neglecting the broader context of the town.

3. How does “Hurricane Season” portray violence differently from the book?

According to Fernanda Melchor, the film is, surprisingly, gentler and more loving than her book. However, certain scenes from the novel were omitted during filming due to concerns about their impact on young actors.

4. Why is violence a recurring theme in Mexican literature?

Mexico’s history of violence, particularly the surge in violence during the “war on drugs,” has deeply impacted society. Writers have often felt compelled to address this reality in their works as a means of reflecting and understanding the country’s tumultuous state.

5. How does “Hurricane Season” aim to provoke change?

Through its unflinching portrayal of violence, “Hurricane Season” seeks to disrupt the viewer’s privilege and evoke a sense of urgency for societal transformation. By confronting the darkness head-on, the film challenges audiences to examine their role in effecting change.