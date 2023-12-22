Netflix Reveals the Most Popular Anime of 2023

Netflix recently released a report detailing the most-watched anime on its platform from January to June 2023. While many popular titles made the list, it was a lesser-known gem that claimed the top spot.

Titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” the comprehensive report included data on 18,000 titles and represented a staggering 99% of all viewing on Netflix. With nearly 100 billion hours viewed, the report provided insight into the viewing habits of anime lovers worldwide.

In the category of anime available worldwide on Netflix, familiar series like Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners made the top 20. However, it was the underrated masterpiece, Vinland Saga, that secured the coveted first position. Vinland Saga: Season 1 garnered an impressive 49.3 million hours viewed, more than double the second-place entry.

Interestingly, Vinland Saga continues to dominate the charts with its second season, which ranked among the top 5 in the “NOT globally available series” category. With 55.1 million hours viewed, this suggests that the series is poised to be a hit in 2024 with its upcoming third season.

Not to be overshadowed, Demon Slayer claimed the title of the most-watched anime series on Netflix in 2023. The Unwavering Resolve Arc alone accumulated a staggering 95.8 million hours viewed. Other notable entries in the top rankings include Record of Ragnarok Season 2, as well as various installments from The Seven Deadly Sins franchise.

Fans of Demon Slayer can look forward to an exciting year ahead, as the series is set to release its fourth season and a new movie in 2024. The upcoming Hashira Training Arc promises to test the strength of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their companions, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the developments in the beloved anime series.

In conclusion, Netflix’s list of the most popular anime of 2023 highlights the diverse range of genres and undiscovered gems that captivated audiences worldwide. With both established favorites and hidden treasures making waves, anime enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to in the coming years.